Good news: Cured patients in UP far outnumber fresh corona cases

Updated: May 06, 2020 00:46 IST

In a heartening development, the number of coronavirus patients cured and discharged from hospitals in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday far exceeded the number of fresh corona positive cases in the state.

On Tuesday, the state also achieved a landmark of testing over one lakh samples since the pandemic struck UP.

Uttar Pradesh reported 118 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 2,880, while 185 patients were discharged from different hospitals, including two from KGMU.

“The state has reported 56 deaths till now, including one each in Basti, Varanasi, Shrawasti, Bulandshahr, Kanpur Dehat, Aligarh, Amroha, Mainpuri, Jhansi, Bijnor, Bareilly and Lucknow, four in Mathura, two in Ghaziabad, seven in Meerut, three at Firozabad, 5 in Kanpur, 7 in Moradabad, 16 in Agra,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer in the health department.

“The number of discharged patients is more than new patients’ admissions. If this trend continues we shall soon considerably reduce the number of active cases,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, International Association of Doctors.

In all, 66 districts that reported cases till now are Agra (640), Lucknow (231), Ghaziabad (104), Noida (193), Lakhimpur Kheri (4), Kanpur (276), Pilibhit (3), Moradabad (116), Shamli (29), Jaunpur (8), Bagpath (18), Meerut (163), Bareilly (10), Bulandshahr (56), Basti (32), Hapur (44), Ghazipur (6), Azamgarh (8), Firozabad (165), Hardoi (2), Pratapgarh (11), Saharanpur (205), Shahjahanpur (1), Banda (7), Maharajganj (7), Hathras (7), Mirzapur (4), Rae Bareli (46), Auraiya (13), Barabanki (2) Kaushambi (2), Bijnor, (34), Sitapur (20), Prayagraj (10), Mathura (32), Badaun (16), Rampur (25), Muzaffarnagar (24), Amroha (32), Bhadohi (2), Kasganj (3), Etawah (6), Sambhal (21), Unnao (3), Kannauj (7), Sant Kabir Nagar (26), Mau (1), Etah (11), Sultanpur (3), Aligarh (43), Mainpuri (8), Gonda (8) Shrawasti (7), Bahraich (15), Balrampur (1) Ayodhya (1), Jalaun (5), Jhansi (9), Kanpur Dehat (2), Siddharthnagar (14), Deoria (2), Mahoba (2), Kushinagar (1), Amethi (1), Gorakhpur (3) and Varanasi (68).