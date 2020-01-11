Governor, CM to flag-off ‘Ganga Yatra’ on Jan 27

lucknow

Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will flag-off the five-day ‘Ganga Yatra’ on January 27, said a state government spokesperson soon after Yogi reviewed preparations for the yatra on Saturday night.

“The yatra aims to promote the continuous flow of the river, purity and cleanliness and boost economic activities by connecting with ‘arth-Ganga’ campaign. The Ganga is not only a symbol of faith but also aids country’s development and prosperity,” said Yogi at the meeting while asking all the departments concerned to coordinate well for the success of the yatra (campaign).

The departments that have a prominent role in the campaign are urban development, rural development, panchayati raj, home, transport, horticulture, agriculture, forest and environment, information, tourism, culture, education, and health.

One of the twin yatras will begin at Bijnore and end at Kanpur, while the other will start at Ballia and also culminate at Kanpur. Several central and state ministers, and legislators (MPs, MLAs, MLCs) will participate in the campaign.

Yogi said “UP will be the first state to take out this kind of Ganga yatra. We will carry out the works so well that it serves as an inspiration to all the states through which the Ganga flows. Also, we will make a plan for creating a multi-modal terminal between Haldia (in West Bengal and Varanasi) for commerce and economics.”

The yatra will be 1,025-km long and pass through 26 districts and 1026 villages. It will use both roads and waterways.

The Jal Shakti department is the nodal department for the yatra.

During the yatra, various departments will sensitise people living on the riverbanks on how to keep the Ganga clean -- pollution-free, polythene-free -- and let it flow unhindered.