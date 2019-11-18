Governor to address special session on Constitution Day

lucknow

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:11 IST

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel will address a joint sitting of the two houses of the state legislature at a special session convened to mark the Constitution Day at Vidhan Sabha Hall here on November 26.

“Yes, the governor will address a joint sitting of the special session of two houses of the state legislature convened at 11am on November 26 to mark the Constitution Day,” Vidhan Sabha speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit said.

There will be debates on the Preamble, the duties enshrined in the Constitution of India and principles of architect of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar.

It is for the first time in recent years that a day-long special session of the state legislature has been convened to mark the Constitution Day.

A special session of the state legislature was convened here on October 2 to hold a 36-hour uninterrupted debate on sustainable development goals (SDGs) and mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The governor, in recent years, has addressed joint sitting of the state legislature at the commencement of first session after elections to the legislative assembly and at the commencement of the first session every year.

“The state cabinet had sent a proposal to the governor to address the joint sitting and this proposal has been accepted,” said Dikshit, who has already held an-all party meeting to seek cooperation of different parties for the smooth conduct of the proceedings at the special session.