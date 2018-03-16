Hackers target emails of Allahabad Nagar Nigam commissioner

Hackers took control of email accounts of the Allahabad Nagar Nigam (ANN) and municipal commissioner Harikesh Chaurasia on Thursday and used them to send distress mails seeking help of 3,000 Euros to clear hospital bills in the Philippines.

Municipal commissioner Harikesh Chaurasia said he had lodged a complaint at the SSP office and the police cyber cell in Lucknow after the hacking came to light.

Chaurasia informed the police that hackers sent distress mails on his behalf requesting help of 3,000 Euros to clear hospital bills in the Philippines.

“The hackers took control of four email accounts, including my personal ID. We blocked all the accounts immediately after the matter came to light,” he said.

“An e-mail was sent to my contacts on my behalf which claimed that I am in the Philippines and that I am using a hospital computer to send the mail due to network problem. The mail requests for 3,000 Euros to clear the hospital dues for the treatment of a cousin,” said Chaurasia.

IT officer, ANN, Mani Tripathi said he came to know about the hacking at around 4 pm and immediately informed the municipal commissioner about it.

Senior superintendent of police Akash Kulhary pleaded ignorance about any such complaint in this connection.