e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Hathras gangrape: Facebook user booked for spreading rumours via ‘morphed’ content

Hathras gangrape: Facebook user booked for spreading rumours via ‘morphed’ content

Police officials said the FIR was registered in Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station after agencies investigating the Hathras incident said that some organisations and people were involved in a conspiracy to incite the sentiments of a particular caste

lucknow Updated: Oct 04, 2020 17:06 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Representational Photo.
Representational Photo.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Police on Saturday night registered a first information report (FIR) against a Facebook user for spreading rumours by allegedly using morphed screenshots of a TV news channel in connection with the alleged gang-rape and subsequent death of a Dalit teenager (19) last week in Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Hathras district.

The circulation of such material was an effort to disturb law and order and disrupt communal and social harmony in UP, the police said.

Police officials said the FIR was registered in Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station after getting inputs from agencies investigating the Hathras incident that some organisations and people were involved in a conspiracy to incite the sentiments of a particular caste and hatred towards another caste. They said the attempt was made to malign the image of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath through fake posts and content.

Also Read: Hathras gangrape: Woman’s family wants Supreme Court-monitored inquiry

Somen Barma, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Central, Lucknow Police, said the FIR was lodged against Facebook user Munna Yadav, whose account was used to spread rumours and fake information about the Hathras incident.

He said the FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by sub-inspector (S-I) Bhupendra Pratap Singh.

Anil Kumar Singh, the additional station house officer (SHO) of Hazratganj police station, is investigating the case, Barma said.

The DCP said the charges filed in the FIR pertain to sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different castes), 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 420 (fraud), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery with purpose of cheating), 469 (forging electronic content) and 500 (defaming a person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sections 505(1)(a) (causing mischief with intent to cause fear among the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC were also included in the FIR, Barma said.

The charges under section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957 for using morphed screenshots of a TV news channel were also slapped against accused Yadav, he added.

tags
top news
Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone
Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone
IPL 2020, Live: Big blow for Sunrisers as Warner perishes
IPL 2020, Live: Big blow for Sunrisers as Warner perishes
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly election
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly election
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In