e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Health-care: STPI and PGI to jointly set up centre of excellence in Lucknow

lucknow Updated: Nov 29, 2019 21:30 IST
Anupam Srivastava
Anupam Srivastava
Hindustantimes
         

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under the ministry of electronics & information technology (MeitY), and the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGI),Lucknow, have embarked on a project to establish a medical electronics & health informatics centre of excellence (CoE) in Lucknow by mid-next year.

“Known as the STPI MediTech CoE, this centre will stimulate the establishment and growth of technology-based startups in medical electronics and health informatics by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, including world-class laboratories. In addition, the centre will offer mentoring, marketing and funding, thus creating an ecosystem essential for the success of the startups,” said Dr Uttam Singh, head, department of biostatistics and health informatics, PGI.

He said the core objective of the CoE was to strengthen domestic capability for manufacturing reliable and affordable medical electronics products and providing services, thereby, reducing dependence on imports. “It will also contribute to the vision of flagship government programmes such as Make in India, Digital India and Startup India,” said Singh.

The CoE will come up on the PGI campus, with a built-up space of 18,000 sq ft. “This centre will leverage the deep research capabilities of PGI in areas of biostatistics and health informatics. There will also be seamless access to clinical trials of medical innovations. STPI, Lucknow, will play a crucial role in providing robust infrastructure, industry connect as well as mentoring and funding,” said Singh.

STPI MediTech CoE will also rope in stakeholders such as department of IT and electronics, UP government, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED), Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) and Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT) as well as additional collaborators like the Institute of Technology, Kanpur, General Electric, Wipro, Siemens and Philips (India).

According to a source working at the STPI, Dr Saurabh Srivastava, chairman of CA India and chairman emeritus, TiE Delhi-NCR, will be the chief mentor of this centre.

“With an estimated budget of Rs 22 crores (22 million), the CoE will nurture 50 startups over a period of five years, stimulating R&D in medical electronics and health informatics while facilitating an entrepreneurial ecosystem to promote young innovators to create affordable, high-quality indigenous medical products, drive employment and contribute to the economy of the region,” said Singh.

Dr Omkar Rai, director general, STPI, said, “MediTech CoE at Lucknow will build a robust ecosystem to harness emerging technologies, foster innovation and nurture startups while pushing the boundary of technologies in the healthcare domain.”

top news
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing: Report
British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing: Report
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Hope he hasn’t poked the bear: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith
Hope he hasn’t poked the bear: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News