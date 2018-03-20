Hindi poet Kedarnath Singh passes away

Renowned Hindi poet Kedarnath Singh died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Monday after a prolonged illness.

A recipient of the Jnanpith Award, Kedarnath Singh was born in Chakiya village of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. A pall of gloom descended over the literary fraternity as the news of his death spread.

The social media was flooded by messages condoling the poet’s death.

Yatindra Mishra, an author, wrote, “A vacuum has been created with the death of Kedarnath Singh ji. His writings will always remain popular.”

Many fans posted Kedarnath Singh’s poems on social media to pay tribute to the poet.

Kedarnath’s writings were very popular and were translated in many Indian and foreign languages including English, Spanish, Russian and German.

His popular writings include ‘Abhi Bilkul Abhi’, ‘Uttar Kabir’, ‘Akaal Mein Saaras’, ‘Cycle’, ‘Zameen Pak Rahi Hai’ and others.

He was felicitated with prestigious honours including the Sahitya Akademi Award, Vyas Samman, Maithli Sharan Gupta Samman etc