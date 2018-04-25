Honour killing in UP: Woman hacked to death by father, brother

A 20-year-old woman of village Nagla Nathu, under Sirsaganj police station of Firozabad, was allegedly hacked to death on Monday by her father and brother for falling in love with boy from another caste, said police. The woman’s kin had lodged a case of eve teasing against the Dalit youth concerned about a month ago to deter her, but had failed to end the relationship, they added.

On Tuesday, Raj Kumar, chowkidar of a nearby village, Chirhauli, lodged an FIR against the victim’s absconding father Munnalal Joshi and brother Aakash at the Sirsaganj police station.

Villagers said the woman, Kiran, was in love with a 23-year-old youth from the same village, but her family was against the relationship.

On Monday, some villagers saw Kiran’s father and brother sharpening an axe. Later, in the night, they allegedly attacked her with the axe, and then presuming her dead, fled from the village.

Police said Kiran was found in a critically injured condition by a resident of the village and died while being taken to the hospital.

“Both the accused are absconding. A search has been lodged to nab them,” said incharge of Sirsaganj police station Ravindra Nath Dubey.