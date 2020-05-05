Hospitals start OPD under fresh guidelines in Lucknow

lucknow

Updated: May 05, 2020 23:48 IST

Several hospitals in Lucknow started OPD under the fresh guidelines – screening patients for coronavirus symptoms even before they are seen for the problem they report to the doctor.

“The OPDs now have an additional screening area. Before patient can reach doctors’ chamber they are screened for any Covid-19 symptoms. This not only ensures the infected ones will identified but also instills confidence among patients,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director Healthcity hospital, who has initiated the new protocol in his hospital and has been part of the committee that framed it.

The protocol demands hospitals to ensure no patient enters OPD area or goes into a ward without screening.

In case admission is required, till screening or Covid test is done, patient remains in an isolation facility/triage area in the hospital and is attended by teams wearing protective gear.

“The effort is to give health services a push in such a manner that hospitals can run smoothly and do not have to face actions such as closure by making mistakes in infection control exercise,” said Dr Kapoor.

“In the laboratories it has been ensured that patients have least contact with doctor and staff. The sampling areas have been redesigned to maintain distance between the patients and lab staff,” said Dr Rama Srivastava, president IMA, Lucknow.

About 50 hospitals in the state capital have started OPD facility under the fresh protocol and now the health department is also monitoring their working. More hospitals are likely to join the list in the next few days. “The idea is to make sure those with symptoms of Covid-9 are identified and attended separately,” said Dr Anoop Agrawal, chairperson, Nursing Home Cell, IMA.