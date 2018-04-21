HT Woman 2018: Saving lives after defying death

Saving lives after defying death-The award is for survivors of terminal ailments like cancer and similar maladies who are now committed to serving the society.

Know your nominees..

Akriti Chauhan, Lucknow

Akriti is 20 years old and is presently working with Cankids Kidscan.

She was diagnosed with acute myloid leukaemia (blood cancer) at the age of 14. She faced many challenges (emotional, physical and social) during her treatment. Finally in 2013, She won her battle against cancer.

Akriti decided to work for cancer survivors and in 2016 she joined Cankids Kidscan at KGMU, Lucknow. At Cankids Kidscan, she provide emotional support to children, operate cancer helpline number and build ‘Kids Can Konnect’ (KCK) survivors’ group.

Alka, Varanasi

Alka is working as a principal in Vasanta College for Women, Varanasi. In 2014, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma disease (fourth stage) which shattered her hopes.

The battle was not easy for her but she didn’t give up. After getting treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, she is now back to work on a bigger canvas.

Alka has started working for cancer patients, motivating and counselling young cancer patients and encouraging them to move on in life for they are the fighters.

Jagriti Verma, Gorakhpur

Jagriti Verma, 61, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004. Defeated the disease with determination. Inspired people who were fighting cancer. Underwent treatment for two continuous years. Started to share her experience about diet and exercises to recover fast. Twice a week, Jagriti visits city’s Hanuman Prasad Poddar Cancer Hospital, meets patients and guides them. During her counseling sessions she infuses positivity in patients as well as their kin living in despair. Recalling hard days, she says, “Long and expensive treatment had broken me down, but familial support and my will power helped me survive.”

Romita Ghosh, Delhi/Lucknow

Diagnosed with stage 2B, blood-cancer. Entered remission, launched healthcare-startup ‘Admirus’, with medical device innovations. Patients could be treated as per international protocols. Created a system that would make medical devices accessible and affordable to everyone by integrating technology with operations. MedSamaan, initiative piloting in hinterland UP to arrest poor patients selling off/mortgage property to seek tertiary treatment. Feeds the districts of Kanpur, Bahraich, etc. Facilitates mass-screening of cervical-cancer among rural women. Project to save lives has been to collaboratively convert two-wheeler motorbikes to fully-equipped feeder ambulances. To stop re-use of bio-medical, a microwave machine manufactured at Lucknow.

Poonam Bagai, Meerut

A former civil servant she worked with railways and international organisations. At 38, she was diagnosed colon cancer. She went through four surgeries and 11 painful chemotherapies. Finally, God blessed her with life. She had been living with her family in Warsaw (Poland) and returned India in 2002. She established ‘Cankids’ in Delhi in 2004 to provide direct and indirect support to cancer patients. It extends financial, medical and educational support to families of cancer patients. They also provide accommodation. Over 30,000 families have received support through 52 Cankids centres in India and medicines over Rs 6 crore have been provided.

Shenaz Haveliwala, Mumbai

Founder of Le Garden The Salad Company. Former mechanical engineering student. A special educator at Indian epilepsy association and ADAPT (spastic society of India). An Indian international winner as ‘outstanding person with epilepsy’ by Greek neurologists in international bureau of epilepsy. I am a commercial artist. I’ve attended rural camps in India for taking care of the underprivileged. I sold my paintings in Strasbourg for research on epilepsy. I own a company and employ people with epilepsy. Having dealt with problems, I know what Indians with epilepsy go through, which made me start my own company.