Imam booked for pulling down banner on CRPF men killed in Pulwama

Tension prevailed in Khuldabad locality of old city area late on Monday night when the imam (cleric) of a mosque allegedly cut the rope of a banner that was put up to pay tribute to CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack on February 14, police said.

Enraged over the incident, residents of the area staged a road blockade outside the mosque alleging that the cleric had dishonoured the soldiers.

Superintendent of police (city) Brajesh Srivastava rushed to the spot with force from several police stations and pacified the enraged protesters.

In-charge of Khuldabad police station Roshanlal (he goes by one name) said, “The accused cleric has been booked under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Police has been deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident.”

“The cleric and some other people at the mosque were taken to the police station amid tight security,” he added.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 10:30 IST