In reopening plan, Lucknow shopping complexes to remain without AC in sweltering heat

lucknow

Updated: May 24, 2020 08:18 IST

The Lucknow administration on Saturday announced that shopping complexes in the city can function, but without air conditioners, in view of the lockdown 4.0 guidelines to combat coronavirus pandemic.

This will become effective from May 26, an official statement said. Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said shopping complexes in the containment and buffer zones, will continue to remain closed.

With the temperature rising, the order is bound to create some heartburn. The whole of north India, including national capital Delhi, is reeling under a heatwave. Uttar Pradesh’s capital, which has so far not seen temperature rising to abnormal highs, is expected to feel the pinch from early next week.

There regional centre of the weather department has predicted that of temperature will rise to 42 degrees Celsius next week.

The district administration, meanwhile, has asked shopping complexes to ensure that only one-third shops open, and social distancing is strictly adhered to.

Children below the age of 10, pregnant women and the elderly (above the age of 65) are prohibited from venturing out during this period, the statement from the administration said.

The shopping complexes have been asked to install thermal scanners and sanitisers at the entrances. Wearing of masks and gloves has been made mandatory for the staff till the time they are on duty. They have been asked to note down details of every visitor, and authorities must be informed if anyone is found woth Covid-19 symptoms.

The shops will open from 7 am to 7 pm on pre-decided days, the authorities said, adding that regular sanitisation of shopping complexes should be done.

The order further said that only four people will be allowed in lift inside the shopping complexes. A lift operator should be present, and the lift should be sanitised after every hour, the order further said.

However, there are some areas where shops have been ordered to remain closes. These are Aminabad, La Touche Road, Nazirabad, BN Road, Cantt Road, those located from Kaisarbagh crossing to Kaisarbagh Bus Stand crossing, Kaisarbagh Bus Stand crossing to Maulviganj crossing, Maulviganj to Rakabganj crossing, Hewett Road, Lalbagh, Jai Hind market, Nadan Mahal Road, Charak crossing to Medical crossing and then to Covention Centre, Nakkhas market, area around Ali Jaan mosque in Cantonment and bylane-5 Nishatganj.