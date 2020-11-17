e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / In UP, Opposition may fall back on backward class politics in 2022 polls

In UP, Opposition may fall back on backward class politics in 2022 polls

lucknow Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:00 IST
Umesh Raghuvanshi
Umesh Raghuvanshi
         

Not many eyebrows were raised in political circles when the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) appointed Bhim Rajbhar as its new state party chief.

The step came after the BSP failed to win any seat in the recent by-elections to seven assembly seats and its vote share went down to 18.97% now against 22.23% in the 2017 assembly elections.

The BSP’s move to appoint a backward leader replacing Munkad Ali is also an indication towards the strategy that major opposition parties may attempt to follow as they prepare for the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Major political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have a backward leader each as its state president and the BSP’s move is in consonance with them.

Will the BSP be able to bring the focus back on the politics of the backward and the Dalits ahead of 2022 polls? “Yes, the BSP and all other parties are trying to bring the focus back on the backward classes after trying all other options. They (opposition parties) tried to woo the upper castes and fielded Brahmin candidates in Deoria. The BJP won Deoria, as it has been working for the upper caste community. Others are paying only lip service,” said Om Prakash Rajbhar, former minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader, who formed the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha of smaller parties in 2019. The SBSP now claims about bringing eight smaller parties together. It proposes to rope in leaders like Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar and others into the fold of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. The Bhim Army chief’s recent utterances blaming the BSP for “weakening the Bahujan moment” give an indication of the political scenario that may unfold ahead of the 2022 polls.

“We are in touch with Bhim Army and some other parties. We have our options open. The political parties have regrouped in the past and will do so ahead of the 2022 polls too. We have brought eight smaller parties together. These include (the parties of) Babu Singh Kushwaha (Jan Adhikar Party), Krishna Patel (Apna Dal), Prem Chandra Prajapati (Bhagidari Aandolan Manch), Baburam Pal (Rashtriya Udai Party), Ram Sagar Bind (Bharat Mata Party), Ram Karan Kashyap (Bharatiya Vanchit Samaj Party) and Anil Chauhan (Janata Kranti Party). These parties have at least two lakh votes in each constituency and will make the difference,” said Rajbhar who broke away from the BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

As various attempts to work out new political equations and caste combinations, including the SP-BSP’s Maha Gathbandhan in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, have failed to work, questions are being raised about the workability of such strategy in future.

“An alternative model of development and governance is what the political parties need to focus on to counter the BJP, instead of attempting to work out new political equations and caste combinations,”said SK Dwivedi, former head of department of Lucknow University’s political science department.

top news
Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges
Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Covid-19 showed our cities are vulnerable: PM Modi
Covid-19 showed our cities are vulnerable: PM Modi
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In