Lucknow / Include quota provisions in Ninth Schedule: Maya

Include quota provisions in Ninth Schedule: Maya

lucknow Updated: Feb 16, 2020 21:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said reservation for scheduled castes, schedule tribes and other backward classes (OBCs) should be included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to provide them with a permanent social security shield.

Reservation should continue till members of these communities were brought into the mainstream, she said in a press release issued here on Sunday.

The BSP chief accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in the states of failure to bring Dalits, tribals and OBCs into the national mainstream.

The BJP and Congress governments had tried to make reservation provisions ineffective, she said and alleged that SCs, STs and OBCs were exploited and marginalised for ages.

As reservation in government jobs had remained confined to paper, the BSP would continue its fight for social justice, she said.

After the BSP lost power in the 2012 assembly election in UP, SC and ST employees were denied reservation in promotion, she said, adding that several officers and employees who were promoted under the BSP government were demoted.

