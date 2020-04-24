e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Jail inmate’s wall portraits teach how to fight against corona

Jail inmate’s wall portraits teach how to fight against corona

At times when the government, health officials, police, celebrities and common people are using every available platform to spread awareness regarding coronavirus, the prisoners confined within the jail walls have also joined hands in fighting the epidemic in every possible way.

lucknow Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bareilly
Anupam Trivedi, a prisoner in Pilibhit district jail is using his painting skills to spread awareness among the prisoners about essential safety measures they need to adopt to prevent getting infected by Covid-19.
         

Anupam Trivedi, a prisoner in Pilibhit district jail is using his painting skills to spread awareness among the prisoners about essential safety measures they need to adopt to prevent getting infected by Covid-19.

Anupam has made two paintings on the walls of the jail campus that portray how people may checkmate Covid-19 by resorting to minor lifestyle changes.

A commerce graduate, Anupam, 41, was sentenced to imprisonment for 10 years by the district and session’s court on November 10, 2016, after he was convicted for killing his wife, Sandhya, for dowry.

Anoop Singh, the superintendent of the district jail, said, “Anupam’s artistic skill was first seen by the jail authorities when he sketched a picture of Lord Shiva on a jail wall with a pencil. We then started showing him YouTube videos on painting techniques to embellish his skills. These efforts have transformed Anupam into a refined painter.”

The inmate is now using his painting skills to spread awareness among prisoners about essential safety measures needed to prevent getting infected by coronavirus.

Officials said that Anupam plans to make some more paintings to depict the importance of social distancing and the moral duty of the masses to honour frontline corona fighters, as a token of gratitude to them for their struggle to protect the people from the pandemic.

He also plans to spread the message through his art that attacks on doctors and police personnel are an ‘act of devilry’. The paint, brush and other material are being arranged by the jail officials.

A few days ago, Anupam had also composed a poem to inspire prisoners to collectively fight the virus pandemic.

