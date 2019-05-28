Jamiat leader congratulates Modi on Lok Sabha win, says high hopes from government

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH), the largest religious body representing Muslims in the country, has welcomed the statement of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi that special attention would be paid to the all-round development of minorities and remove the cycle of fear created in their minds by opposition parties.

Congratulating Modi on his huge victory in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, JUH general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani said Modi’s statement is timely and looked promising.

He expressed the hope that the new government would pay attention to education, health and employment of minorities.

“The huge victory shows that people fully support your (Modi’s) agenda of ‘vikas’ (development) and expect you to steer our beloved country to higher goals of development, peace and prosperity,” the cleric said.

“I hope your policy of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, the most important winning factor, will soon fulfil the goals set by you,” he said.

Soon after being elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday, Modi had expressed concern over the plight of minorities in India.

“Unfortunately, minorities of this country have been kept under fear and used as vote bank in elections. We have to end this cycle,” he had said while addressing the MPs, calling for winning the trust and confidence of the minorities.

On Friday, two Muslim religious outfits -- the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) -- had urged the members of the community not to take the defeat of the “so-called secular forces” personally and hoped that the new government at the Centre would adopt an inclusive approach.

“Elections are fought between political parties, who win and lose. Communities should not feel threatened. The public mandate is respected in a democracy. We urge all to look forward and hope for peace, communal harmony and progress of the country,” said the AIMPLB in a statement.

Asking Muslims not to worry, organisation’s general secretary, Maulana Wali Rahmani said the coming days could pose some problem but the community should face it with courage and stay optimistic.

“Muslims should maintain courage, passion and encourage others to meet the situation. Our elders had decided to remain in this country with some objective. Earlier too, we have faced several critical situations and this time too we will tide over it,” the cleric had said in an open letter.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), another Muslim religious body which has a significant following in UP, also expressed the hope that the ruling class would work for the welfare and development of all Indians irrespective of their caste, class and religion, and execute their constitutional duties honestly.

First Published: May 28, 2019 12:17 IST