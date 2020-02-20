Japanese ambassador lays stress on cooperation with UP

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:28 IST

Japan’s ambassador Satoshi Suzuki on Thursday shared his government’s plan for a collaboration with Uttar Pradesh in economic, cultural and educational spheres.

Suzuki was in the state capital for the ‘4th Dialogue with States – Japan’s Connect with Uttar Pradesh’ organised by FICCI in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan.

Addressing the gathering, Suzuki emphasised on the need to strengthen cooperation in sectors like tourism, art and culture, people-to-people exchange, skill development and capacity building between Japan and Uttar Pradesh.

“The promotion of Japanese language education is one of the indispensable areas to energise people-to-people exchange,” he added.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya called upon Indian companies to harness untapped potential in key sectors to further strengthen bilateral trade relations between UP and Japan.

Navneet Sehgal, principal secretary, khadi and village industries, emphasised on the immense potential that Uttar Pradesh holds for partnering with the Japanese government.

Prominent participants included Jyotsna Suri, past president, FICCI and Sharad Jaipuria, chairman, FICCI UP State Council.