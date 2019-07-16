Kalraj sixth BJP leader from UP to get governor’s post in Modi regime

In yet another move indicating the BJP leadership’s plan to continue the process of generational shift in the party in Uttar Pradesh, veteran Kalraj Mishra, 78, once considered the Brahmin face of the party, was appointed governor of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Mishra is the sixth BJP leader from UP to be named governor on the recommendations of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

“Though there is no set rule, yet a gubernatorial responsibility usually signifies end of an active political role as they have to resign from their party to take up the assignment,” said Athar Siddiqui from the Centre for Objective Research and Development. Kalraj Mishra was the UP BJP chief when present defence minister Rajnath Singh was the state’s chief minister in 2000.

Before Mishra, the party had similarly got other veterans from UP – Satyapal Malik, Baby Rani Maurya, Keshri Nath Tripathi, Kalyan Singh, Lalji Tandon – to take up gubernatorial assignments. Each of them was synonymous with the party in UP, having served in various capacities.

While Malik is the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Baby Rani Maurya is the Uttarakhand governor. Former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh and former UP assembly speaker Keshri Nath Tripathi are the governors of Rajasthan and West Bengal respectively. Another party veteran Lalji Tandon, a three-term MLA and former Lucknow MP, has been made Bihar governor.

Another veteran leader Shyam Nandan Singh has been appointed head of the state’s Gau Seva Ayog.

“Now, barring former UP ministers Om Prakash Singh and Vinay Katiyar, most of the old guard from the state has been suitably rewarded. Om Prakash ji’s son is a lawmaker at present, so are sons of Lalji Tandon and Kalyan Singh. Modi government is often unfairly criticised for sidelining stalwarts. Here’s proof that unlike Congress which humiliated veterans like Sitaram Kesri we have always treated our leaders well,” a BJP leader said.

Within the BJP, Mishra’s appointment is being seen as a reward for abiding with the party plan to draft younger politicians in active political role. A sitting MP from Deoria, Kalraj had readily refused to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on the party’s advice. Before that Mishra had resigned as union minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in 2017 after crossing the age of 75, BJP’s unofficial age limit for being a minister.

“I have always followed what the party has asked me to, discharged all the responsibilities with complete honesty. I will do justice to the latest role party wants me to,” Mishra said.

Some veterans had initially delayed taking up gubernatorial assignments with one of them confessing to HT that taking up apolitical role after “spending nearly a lifetime in politics” isn’t an easy one to make.

“I had thought long and hard before taking up the assignment offered to me by the party. But when I finally took it up, it was clear that I was saying bidding goodbye to active politics,” Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh had told HT before assuming charge in Rajasthan in 2014.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 18:50 IST