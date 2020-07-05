Kanpur shootout: UP police raise prize money for arrest of Vikas Dubey

lucknow

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 09:36 IST

Police in Uttar Pradesh have increased the prize money for the arrest of Vikas Dubey, the dreaded criminal whose accomplices shot dead eight policemen out to arrest him in in Kanpur Dehat in connection with a murder case.



Jai Narain Singh, the additional director general of police (ADGP) of Kanpur Zone, increased the prize money from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh on Vikas Dubey’s arrest, who is on the run since Thursday midnight after the killing of the policemen in Bikru village.



Dinesh P, senior superintendent of police (SSP), also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each on the 18 aides of Dubey named in the first information report (FIR) lodged in connection with the killing of the policemen.



Others in the list are Shyamu Bajpai, Chotu Shukla, Monu, Jahan Yadav, Daya Shankar Agnihotri, Shashi Kant Pandit, Shiv Tewari, Vishnu Pal Yadav, Ram Singh, Ramu Bajpai, Amar Dubey, Prabhat Mishra, Gopal Saini, Viru Dubey, Bauan Shukla, Shivam Dubey, Bal Govind and Baua Dubey.



Dubey’s men had fired indiscriminately on the policemen from the roofs of his house and nearby structures after the team got off their vehicles, killing a deputy superintendent, three sub-inspectors and four constables in an ambush that the police said was a “well-planned conspiracy”.



The announcements about the prize money came even as about 25 police teams are looking for Dubey, who is facing 60 criminal cases, and his associates across Uttar Pradesh and other states.



Authorities have also razed Dubey’s house in Bikru village, 45km from the district headquarters, using the same earthmover machine that the criminals used to block the police team.



A sub-inspector, who is under the scanner after the failed raid, has also been suspended. Officials probing the case questioned Chaubeypur station officer (SO) Vinay Tiwari for nine hours. He was later suspended and shifted to Lucknow.



Chaubeypur, about 14km from Bikru, is the place where an attempt to murder case was registered against Dubey on Wednesday by a villager.



The team that went to raid Dubey’s village had set off from the police station in Chaubeypur.