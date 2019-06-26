Key accused in BJP leader’s murder held in Lucknow hotel

Nearly 19 months after the sensational murder of a local BJP leader and his two associates in Gautambuddh Nagar district, the key accused Aman Yadav was arrested from a hotel in Qaiserbagh here on Tuesday .

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), west, Vikas Chandra Tripathi said Aman Yadav was staying in the hotel for the past four days.

He said a licensed pistol and 29 cartridges were recovered from his possession following which an FIR for violation of Arms Act was registered against him at Qaiserbagh police station.

He said a firearm license holder could carry only 10 cartridges legally . He said Aman Yadav was wanted in the murder of the BJP leader and village pradhan Shiv Kumar Yadav, who was shot dead by four miscreants while he was travelling in an SUV on November 16, 2017.

The BJP leader’s private security guard and driver were also killed in the attack.

He said Aman’s name surfaced during investigation and non-bailable warrant was also issued against him by the Gautambuddh Nagar court in May 2019.

The ASP said the hotel record suggested that Yadav stayed in the same hostel at least nine times during his visit to Lucknow in the past one year.

He said Yadav was fortunately spotted by a family member of the slain pradhan, who was also staying in the same hotel.

He informed the local police after which search was carried out in hotel rooms and Aman Yadav was arrested .

He said the police officials of Gautambuddh Nagar had been informed about the arrest.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 12:37 IST