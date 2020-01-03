e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Lucknow / KGMU reunites destitute patient with family

KGMU reunites destitute patient with family

lucknow Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:53 IST
HT Corespondent
HT Corespondent
Hindustantimes
         

A destitute patient, admitted in the neuro-surgery department of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) since November, 29, 2019, was successfully united with his family with the help of doctors here.

“The patient, Iqbal Hussain, was brought here in serious condition from Sitapur with head injury and damage to the left eye. We circulated his photographs to Sitapur police, and finally it was found that a missing complaint had been lodged by his family in Mubaraknagar, Sitapur,” said Prof BK Ojha, HoD, neuro-surgery.

The search, however, took over a month to reach the family members. When the photograph of the patient was shown to family they recognised the man and told his name was Iqbal Hussain, said Prof Ojha.

“The department of neuro-surgery has helped several such destitute patients, who were unable to tell their address or even name, were brought to the department for treatment by the police from different parts of the state,” he said.

The department not just treated them, but also found their homes with the help of police and took care of them until they united with their family. “To ensure that the person reaches his family, we handed over them to the family only in the presence of police. Cops make sure the family is correct and we ensure that the treatment is complete,” said Prof Ojha.

top news
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News