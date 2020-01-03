KGMU reunites destitute patient with family

lucknow

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:53 IST

A destitute patient, admitted in the neuro-surgery department of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) since November, 29, 2019, was successfully united with his family with the help of doctors here.

“The patient, Iqbal Hussain, was brought here in serious condition from Sitapur with head injury and damage to the left eye. We circulated his photographs to Sitapur police, and finally it was found that a missing complaint had been lodged by his family in Mubaraknagar, Sitapur,” said Prof BK Ojha, HoD, neuro-surgery.

The search, however, took over a month to reach the family members. When the photograph of the patient was shown to family they recognised the man and told his name was Iqbal Hussain, said Prof Ojha.

“The department of neuro-surgery has helped several such destitute patients, who were unable to tell their address or even name, were brought to the department for treatment by the police from different parts of the state,” he said.

The department not just treated them, but also found their homes with the help of police and took care of them until they united with their family. “To ensure that the person reaches his family, we handed over them to the family only in the presence of police. Cops make sure the family is correct and we ensure that the treatment is complete,” said Prof Ojha.