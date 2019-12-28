Learn from experience of seniors: Priyanka

lucknow

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:50 IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday asked party leaders to visit senior party leaders in every district and learn from their experience.

“I have asked all the district party presidents general secretaries to visit the senior leaders and learn from their experiences and go to the youth thereafter,” she said addressing partymen at the Congress’ 135th foundation day celebrations at UPCC headquarters here. She made these remarks even as a group of expelled party leaders held a separate function to mark the occasion.

She also said partymen should share the grief of the people and work to solve their problems.

“We are not in government. But we can stand by the people,” she said.

PARTY TO KEEP RAISING PUBLIC ISSUES

At a meeting of the strategy committee, the party decided to continue taking up issues of public interest in UP.

“Yes, the Congress will keep on focusing on issues concerning farmers, youths and security of women. The Yogi government has failed on these fronts and Congress will take these issues to the people,” said party spokesman Rajiv Tyagi.

ACT OF ENTHUSIASM OR BREACH OF SECURITY?

Call it a breach of security or an act of enthusiasm of a Congress worker. The party leaders were taken aback when a party worker from Kanpur reached the dais to speak to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu tried to stop the party worker but he reached there and shook hands with Priyanka. A party spokesman, however, refused to comment on the issue.