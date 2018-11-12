Leopard attacks 7 in Kanpur’s Ghatampur village, 2 serious

Seven people were injured when a leopard attacked them in Fatehpurva Ghasiari village, in Ghatampur sub-division of Kanpur on Sunday morning.

According to locals, they informed police on Dial 100 who, along with a team of the forest department, had surrounded the area to trap the leopard till last reports came in.

A team, led by senior veterinarian of the Kanpur Zoological Park Dr Mohammad Naseer, also reached the village to help in the operation to trap the animal.

Dr Naseer said often wild animals reached villages after walking along river banks. “It appeared that the leopard had come to village from a nearby forest after taking the Yamuna bank route,” he said.

Meanwhile, the terrified villagers moved to places of safety, with some even taking shelter on their rooftops.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 13:36 IST