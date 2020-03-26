LMC sets up 12 community kitchens across city

lucknow

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:58 IST

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has started 12 community kitchens across the city to supply food to the needy during the period of lockdown.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “The LMC has also established a grain bank for the residents. Besides, we have opened a bank account with the name of Annada in HDFC bank (Account number 50100339307500; IFSC code HDFC0000078) in which the residents can donate for community kitchen.”

Those who want to donate ration items like flour, dals, salt, masala can also contact zonal offices of the LMC, he said.

Besides, residents can donate edible items in community centres located at Jiamau, mini stadium Rajajipuram, Mahanagar, LDA community centre in Virat Khand Gomti Nagar, Anand Nagar, Chowk, A block Indira Nagar and Aurangabad Khalsa.

The civic body has also asked the street vendors, rickshaw pullers, labourers, tempo drivers, rickshaw drivers registered with it to contact the LMC zonal office with their Aadhar card and Bank passbook to get the government aid.