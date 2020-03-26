e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / LMC sets up 12 community kitchens across city

LMC sets up 12 community kitchens across city

lucknow Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has started 12 community kitchens across the city to supply food to the needy during the period of lockdown.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “The LMC has also established a grain bank for the residents. Besides, we have opened a bank account with the name of Annada in HDFC bank (Account number 50100339307500; IFSC code HDFC0000078) in which the residents can donate for community kitchen.”

Those who want to donate ration items like flour, dals, salt, masala can also contact zonal offices of the LMC, he said.

Besides, residents can donate edible items in community centres located at Jiamau, mini stadium Rajajipuram, Mahanagar, LDA community centre in Virat Khand Gomti Nagar, Anand Nagar, Chowk, A block Indira Nagar and Aurangabad Khalsa.

The civic body has also asked the street vendors, rickshaw pullers, labourers, tempo drivers, rickshaw drivers registered with it to contact the LMC zonal office with their Aadhar card and Bank passbook to get the government aid.

top news
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
LIVE| At G20, PM pushes for plan to reduce hardships faced by poor: ANI
LIVE| At G20, PM pushes for plan to reduce hardships faced by poor: ANI
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
Declaration of emergency sought for coordinated fight against Covid-19
Declaration of emergency sought for coordinated fight against Covid-19
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
Cops might use phone location to enforce covid-19 quarantine
Cops might use phone location to enforce covid-19 quarantine
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news