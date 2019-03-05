LMRC achieved many milestones

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) achieved many engineering feats and set records of sorts while completing the 23-km North-South corridor.

During the construction of underground section, 4.5 lakh tonnes of mud was unearthed to make tunnels. This soil was enough to cover around 1.5 lakh football fields.

Similarly, LMRC created a record of sorts by placing 21 different types and sizes of steel spans. These included the 60m span near Nishatganj flyover and 45m steel spans – one beside Hotel Clarks Avadh and four in Indira Nagar. All this work was done during night hours.

“The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation always took a proactive approach with regard to cleanliness on roads. Stubborn dirt on all barricade boards was cleaned on a daily basis. Besides, water was sprinkled in all metro construction areas including the underground station, metro casting yards and outer roads, so that dust did not spread,” said Kumar Keshav, MD, LMRC.

The dug-up soil used to be covered with tarpaulin while being transported by the LMRC.

Keeping Lucknow’s environment in mind, LMRC deployed dedicated staff to maintain cleanliness at construction sites. This process to keep the city clean was studied by other bodies like municipal corporation, LDA etc.

Apart from this, 541 piers, 262 pier caps and 39 cantilever pier caps were installed successfully in just one year. The most remarkable achievement by LMRC was the installation of curved U-girders near IT crossing in just 24 hours.

Another major engineering milestone was the erection of I-girders near Polytechnic crossing (which is known for traffic congestions). This work was undertaken during night hours.

As many as 634 U-girders were installed on the elevated stretch of North-South corridor from KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium to Munshipulia. These U-girders were 27-metres-long, 4.1 metres wide and weighed around 150 tonnes.

