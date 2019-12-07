Lohia institute emergency ward to be redesigned for better care of critical patients

lucknow

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 21:37 IST

Aiming to provide better services to patients in need of urgent medical care, the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute, Lucknow, is planning to expand and redesign its emergency ward. The idea behind the initiative is to segregate the seriously ill or injured patients from those who would only need consultation and medication, said officials.

“We are designing the emergency ward in such a manner that serious cases are attended to immediately and tests such as ECG, X-ray, etc can be done to screen the patients while they are explaining their problem,” said director of the institute Prof AK Tripathi.

He said the emergency ward would have 60 beds in all, out of which 20 beds would be used to admit patients in need of urgent medical care.

The other 40 beds, he said, would be divided among orthopaedic, medicine and surgery departments. “Once the diagnosis is over, the patient will be shifted out of the 20-bed room to the other room under the designated doctor/ surgeon,” said Prof Tripathi.

He said that a separate counter would cater to patients who do not need admission.

“Many times, people with minor health issues also come during the night. Their presence takes away the medical staff’s attention from the serious patients. This second counter will look into this problem. The patients who aren’t serious will be advised and given medication there,” said Prof Tripathi.

The new system, he said, would take about two weeks to fall into place.

“Once the new system is ready, the medical staff will be able to quickly assess which patient needs admission and the same will be done without hassle. As patients will be moving from the 20-bed room to the 40-bed room, a few beds will always be ready for fresh admissions,” said Prof Tripathi.

After the Lohia hospital was merged with the institute, the emergency wards of the two medical centres were also merged. The emergency department, now in the hospital block, gets patients not only from Lucknow but also nearby districts such as Barabanki, Bahraich, Ayodhya and Basti districts. Over 200 patients come to the emergency ward everyday, said officials.