Lord Ram’s statue to be installed at Manja Barhata in Ayodhya

lucknow

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 23:17 IST

Finally, the Ayodhya administration on Friday issued notification for acquiring land at village Manja Barhata for installing biggest statue of 251 feet of lord Ram.

After clearance from the state government, Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Jha issued notification for acquiring 85.977 hectare land at village Manja Barhata at bank of river Saryu.

The Ayodhya administration has also invited objections, if any, from land owners in the next 15 days.

Land owners can file objections at the revenue office as well as also with the regional tourism office.

According to the notification issued by the Ayodhya administration, land of 259 villagers will be acquired.

Earlier, the state government had approved a project to install biggest statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The Yogi government has expedited the process of installing statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court’s November 9 verdict, paying way for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

It was during Deeputsav in Ayodhya on Diwali 2017, the state government had decided to install a state of lord Ram in Ayodhya, the lord’s birth place.

In the government’s grand-plan for Ayodhya, Ram Mandir has to be developed as a prominent religious destination in north India on the lines of Tirupati, a major religious destination in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

In a bid to connect Ayodhya with rest of the country, the Modi government has already approved Rs 100- crore modernisation plan of the Ayodhya railway station.