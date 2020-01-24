e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Lucknow / Lord Ram’s statue to be installed at Manja Barhata in Ayodhya

Lord Ram’s statue to be installed at Manja Barhata in Ayodhya

lucknow Updated: Jan 24, 2020 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Finally, the Ayodhya administration on Friday issued notification for acquiring land at village Manja Barhata for installing biggest statue of 251 feet of lord Ram.

After clearance from the state government, Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Jha issued notification for acquiring 85.977 hectare land at village Manja Barhata at bank of river Saryu.

The Ayodhya administration has also invited objections, if any, from land owners in the next 15 days.

Land owners can file objections at the revenue office as well as also with the regional tourism office.

According to the notification issued by the Ayodhya administration, land of 259 villagers will be acquired.

Earlier, the state government had approved a project to install biggest statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The Yogi government has expedited the process of installing statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court’s November 9 verdict, paying way for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

It was during Deeputsav in Ayodhya on Diwali 2017, the state government had decided to install a state of lord Ram in Ayodhya, the lord’s birth place.

In the government’s grand-plan for Ayodhya, Ram Mandir has to be developed as a prominent religious destination in north India on the lines of Tirupati, a major religious destination in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

In a bid to connect Ayodhya with rest of the country, the Modi government has already approved Rs 100- crore modernisation plan of the Ayodhya railway station.

top news
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News