LU suspends two teachers for leaking LLB 3rd semester paper

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:07 IST

Two Lucknow University teachers were suspended and the third semester examinations of the three-year LLB programme of the varsity were cancelled by the administration following an allegation of paper leak on Wednesday.

The suspended teachers reportedly told a law student, Richa, about the exam questions over phone. Audio clips of the purported conversation went viral on the social media on Wednesday, triggering a controversy.

Confirming the development, LU vice-chancellor SK Shukla said, “Rakesh Kumar Singh, a professor in the law department, and Ashok Kumar Sonkar, assistant professor of law, were suspended over allegations of leaking the question paper over phone.”

He said all papers of the LLB third semester exams -- those that have already taken place and those that were scheduled for later -- have been cancelled.

“We have also decided to lodge a police complaint against the student, Richa, and the two teachers. A fine of ₹ 5 lakh has also been slapped on the administration of the examination centre City Law College where Richa appeared for the paper,” said Shukla, adding: “City Law College has also been debarred as an exam centre.”

PROBE PANEL SET UP

The university has set up a two-member committee to investigate the case. “Apart from that and lodging an FIR against the persons concerned, we will also push for CB-CID investigation in the matter,” said Shukla.

While Prof Rakesh Kumar Singh could not be reached for his comment on his suspension, assistant professor Ashok Kumar Sonkar said, “I did not reveal any questions to Richa over phone. I don’t know her personally.”

WHAT HAPPENED?

Audio clips of a conversation allegedly between student Richa -- who is a senior administrative official at the Shekhar Hospital -- and LU faculty members went viral on Wednesday.

In it, Richa is allegedly heard asking about the questions that would be there in the paper. In one of the clips, she is also heard thanking the person on the other end, saying that what was told to her earlier did appear in the question paper.

Denying the allegation, Richa said she was only asking about “some important points in the syllabus”. “There is nothing like a paper leak here. I only asked for some important points in the syllabus,” she told HT over phone.

When contacted, LU public relations officer (PRO) Durgesh Srivastava said, “We came to know about the incident from media persons. The university administration is looking into the matter. If the allegation is found to be true, suitable action will be taken against the faculty concerned.”

Meanwhile, different student organisations condemned the episode and demanded a probe.

Atul Singh of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad said in a press statement, “The paper was leaked by responsible people on the campus. Action must be taken against them and the third semester examination conducted till now this session should be cancelled.”

Atul Upadhaya of the All India Students’ Association said, “Richa took different names in the audio clips. We demand that a high level inquiry be conducted, as these clips have exposed the corruption at the Lucknow University. They also revealed how people with position and money can get access to exam question papers at such educational centres.”

THIRD CONTROVERSY IN A ROW

This is the third major controversy to rock the Lucknow University this year. In April, a fake mark sheet racket was unearthed and more than five people, including varsity officials, were arrested. The matter is still under investigation. Then, in October, over ₹10 million were withdrawn from the varsity’s coffers using cloned cheques. Investigators arrested a few people suspected to be members of the gang behind the fraud but failed to recover the siphoned money.