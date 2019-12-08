Lucknow girl consumes poison ‘after rape’; accused arrested

lucknow

Dec 08, 2019

A 17-year-old girl consumed a poisonous substance after allegedly being raped by a 25-year-old man in a crowded residential locality under the limits of the Madiaon police station here on Saturday night, said police. They said that an FIR had been registered and the accused was arrested on Sunday.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), trans-Gomti, Rajesh Srivastava, said, “The accused Sarvesh Kumar Rawat alias Bauwa has been sent to jail under 14 days of judicial custody. We have lodged an FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 (sexual assault on minor) has also been slapped on him.”

He said the girl’s parents rushed her to the trauma centre of the King George’s Medical University on Saturday night soon after finding out that she had consumed poison. “The doctors said that her condition is stable now,” said the ASP.

He said the police came to know about the matter through the trauma centre staff. “After being informed about the incident, the Madiaon police station in-charge approached the victim’s family and received a written complaint from her father,” said the ASP.

In-charge Madiaon police station Vipin Kumar Singh said the victim’s father mentioned in his complaint that Rawat, who lives in the same neighbourhood, barged into their house when his daughter was all alone and raped her. “He said the accused threatened the girl with dire consequences if she reported the incident,” said the cop.

“The complainant mentioned that his daughter had taken poison fearing humiliation after the sexual assault,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, a relative of the girl voiced suspicion that the accused might have forced the girl to consume poison.