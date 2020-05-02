Lucknow nagar nigam ignoring KGMU’s trouble with stray dogs

lucknow

Updated: May 02, 2020 22:42 IST

KGMU has asked municipal commissioner to make arrangements for stray dogs loitering on the campus, particularly near the isolation ward made for coronavirus patients, as they pose threat to the security of medical workers and the senior officials and ministers visiting to see arrangements.

This is KGMU’s third letter since March 28 on the issue. In the fresh letter to the municipal commissioner of the Lucknow nagar nigam on Saturday the chief proctor Prof RAS Kushwaha said, “A lot of stray dogs roam near the isolation ward which has given rise to filth and also raised security concern. Make arrangements to catch these dogs so that there happens no untoward incident.”

KGMU had written to the nagar nigam on March 28 and also on April 7 requesting solution for the same problem.