Lucknow: Under lock-down, foreign students worry about their families

lucknow

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:39 IST

Jawad Majeedy, an Afghan national studying in Lucknow University has been languishing in Balrampur hostel for the past fortnight under the corona lock-down.

Worried about his family, he spends most of his day placing phone calls to them.

“My family members live in Afghanistan and Germany. I have to divide my time table accordingly to speak to them. They are well but you need your family in such conditions,” Majeedy, 27, said.

Like him, many other students from foreign countries enrolled in various courses of Lucknow University live in Balrampur hostel. They are also anxious about their families.

“We never expected the situation to go downhill so quickly. My parents were planning to visit me this month but they had to change their plan at the last moment because of the Sars-Cov-2 outbreak,” said a student from Morocco.

Confined to their hostel, the students now keep a watch on the rising number of Covid-19 cases in their respective countries and religiously practice social distancing and sanitation.

“We stay in our rooms for most part of the day and move out only if very necessary,” said a Sri Lankan student. The lockdown has also changed the daily ritual of having dinner together. “Earlier we had dinner together. It was a kind of ritual which we stopped once the lockdown was announced,” he added.

Almost all the students cook their food in their rooms. “We are not able to purchase regular food items like bread. So we are managing by cooking rice and beans,” said Majeedy, an MBA student.

According to Lucknow University officials, there are around 50 foreign students, 30 of men and the rest women. Most of them are from Asian and African countries.

Lucknow University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastav said, “Most of these students are enrolled as part of student exchange programme. The university administration is in constant touch with them. We are here to help them.”

The students too are in contact with their teachers and share study material.