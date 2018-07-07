Lucknow University calls off indefinite strike, session to start on July 10

The Lucknow University’s new academic session will begin from July 10 (Tuesday), as per the directives of the UP higher education department.

The university has called a meeting of heads of departments on July 7 (Saturday) to discuss academic and administrative matters. The counselling for post-graduate admissions will resume from July 10, said NK Pandey, spokesman, LU.

“A meeting of the HoDs has been called at 11 am on July 7 to discuss academic and administrative matters in connection with the beginning of the academic session. All the time tables will be displayed on the notice board by July 7 (Saturday),” he said.

On Wednesday (July 4), LU had decided to close down for an indefinite period and had even suspended its PG admission process in wake of the attack on varsity proctors and teachers by “anti-social elements” comprising mostly expelled student leaders.

After the high court took suo motu cognisance of the incident and pulled up the police for not being able to prevent the attack on teachers, the university administration felt there was no point in continuing with the indefinite closure as it would hamper the academic session and make things difficult for admission seekers.

The counselling for PG admissions will resume from July 10 and the revised schedule of counselling is being displayed on LU’s website www.lkouniv.ac.in.

Admission seekers and students already enrolled at the university heaved a sigh of relief as they were apprehending that indefinite closure may result in delay of academic session. “I’m at ease now,” said Shweta Jain, a BA second year student.

“LU is thankful to the high court for taking suo motu cognisance of vandalism on the university campus on July 4 and taking up the case as PIL,” said LU spokesman.

“The university is highly obliged to chancellor and governor Ram Naik for taking note of the violence in the university. LU is thankful to the V-Cs of universities, principals of colleges, officials of UP government and all other people concerned for extending support to the university,” added Pandey.