‘Lucky’ Lucknow treating me well: Saurabh Shukla

Shooting his fourth film in Lucknow, national-award winning actor Saurabh Shukla is loving his acting stint here. His last two films shot here were blockbuster and his next Daasdev has also been extensively shot in and around the state capital.

“The city is proving lucky for me. Both Jolly LLB2 and Raid did over business of ₹100 crore. Sudhir Mishra’s Daasdev, which is releasing next week, is again a great film and Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai’ (ATPSHH), that I am shooting, is also a lovely script. So, my father’s hometown is treating me well,” says Shukla on the sidelines of ATPSHH shoot. Excerpts:

Tell us something about the film?

I was lucky that I got a script that excited me so easily. There were three factors in doing this film. I know Anubhav for over two decades but we never did a film before so when he narrated the wonderful script to me I immediately said yes. Besides, it stars very good actors. Then, I am getting to do something that I have not done before. It’s a comedy (satire) but says much more…

How is it working with 12 strong and established actors?

Everyone works to shine but none of us is any race to outperform each other. Every character has been well crafted and in my case it’s a lovely role which has lot of scope to improvise. Personally, I have tried to satisfy myself rather than overshadowing others. In the film, everyone is playing their character’s journey.

What goes in your mind when you choose a script?

Take for example Raid. In the first narration, I understood that I have an important character, a solid director (Raj Kumar Gupta), a fantastic script (by Ritesh Shah) and a big star (Ajay Devgn). The only fear was that my character was that of a hardcore villain. This was the first time I was playing a character which was out-and-out bad. Personally, I believe that there is nothing like only black and only white. So, in the entire film I tried to show his humane side too which is my job as an actor.

In film you were drunk for a large portion. Did you take help of alcohol?

I never drink and act be it Kallu Mama of Satya or Rajaji of Raid. As an actor I try to replicate the state of mind of the character with full honesty. My process is to live the character in that moment and forget it once I am back home. Some people achieve it physically while some do it with their craft.

You again play a politician in your next Daasdev?

Like in real life no two politicians are same similarly both characters (in Raid and Daasdev) are different. In Raid there was a grass-root level politician while in Daasdev I play a powerful elite politician. Also, the storylines are different. Both were shot in a gap of 3 years and it’s just a chance that they are releasing closely.

What’s next?

After two plays — Two to Tango, Three to Jive and Baraf — I am writing my third play. I have completed two films- Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai- which is inspired by Saeed Mirza’s film by the same name and Prakash Jha’s production Fraud Saiyyan which has Arshad Warsi and myself in the lead.

You were scheduled to direct your next in Lucknow?

Yes, I have been signed by Nikhil Advani’s company Emmay Entertainment to direct a film. I am working on the final draft of the script and as soon as I get time we will start shooting.