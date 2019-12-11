Madarsa students stage protest against CAB in Saharanpur

lucknow

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:51 IST

A group of madarsa students staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Deoband area of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

“Around a 100 people came out of a local madarsa to stage a protest in the evening. Traffic on the road was affected for half an hour because of the protest,” said superintendent of police, Saharanpur, Dinesh Kumar P. “The protest was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported,” he added.

It was rumoured that the protestors turned violent and pelted vehicles with stones. But the SP denied any such violence. The local police were preparing to lodge an FIR against some protestors for blocking the road.