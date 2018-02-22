Mahindra Group chairman recalls his Lucknow connect

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, who announced to invest Rs 200 crore in UP, described Uttar Pradesh as his home state, at the investors’ summit.

Remembering his mother, late Indira Mahindra, Anand said she belonged to Allahabad but later moved to Lucknow for her education.

“She came from a modest background but worked hard to become a history teacher in Lucknow’s prestigious Isabella Thoburn (IT) College,” he said.

“I have grown up listening to stories of the time my mother spent in Uttar Pradesh, and today I am feeling like a traveller who has returned home,” he said while describing UP as the land of immense potential.

“Yes Indira Mahindra taught history here in 1950-51 after completing her post-graduation from Lucknow University. Later, she moved to Mumbai,” confirmed Vinita Prakash, principal, IT College.

“In fact, her daughter visited our college a number of times after her death and Mahindra Foundation grants scholarships to many of our students till date,” said IT College principal.

Lucknow had recently given tribute to Indira Mahindra by hosting the Sanatkada Lucknow Festival in her name.

Her contribution to arts and culture of Lucknow, which has left an everlasting stamp on the city, was vividly remembered at the fest.

“Sanatkada festival is dedicated to late Indira Mahindra, mother of Anand and Radhika Mahindra. Her connection with Lucknow was a strong and sentimental one,” said Madhavi Kuckreja, founder, Sanatkada festival.

“Few might know that she was a published author of four books and also had a small role in the Bollywood movie Kaali Ghata, which was the reason she moved to Mumbai,” revealed Kuckreja, while describing Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival as a befitting tribute to the vibrant woman.

“Her effortless ability to connect with people and the diverse cultural traditions of India has been an inspiration to her family,” Kuckreja added.

Interestingly, Mahindra group is also a partner in UP’s Dial 100 emergency response system.

“It is the world’s largest centralised integrated response system and has already saved over 800 lives. It is the most worthwhile kind of investment that ensures safety of women, and saves life,” said Anand while announcing a 200-room resort worth Rs 200 crore in Varanasi.