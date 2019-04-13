Man kills woman, her mother near Agra after marriage proposal is rejected

A man shot dead a woman and her mother on Saturday, in Mainpuri district, after the family rejected his marriage proposal. The mother died on spot while her daughter died after being taken to Saifai Medical College in Etawah district.

Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the man who used to work at a roadside eatery near the village. Half a dozen people have been rounded up for interrogation.

A case has been registered at the Bhongaon police station in Mainpuri district on the complaint of the younger sister of girl who was killed.

The incident occurred on Saturday in village Narsinghpur in Mainpuri district. Madhuri (20) was working on a farm in the village along with her mother, Seeta Devi (40) and younger sister Neelam (18).

Buddh Sagar alias Shaitan Singh aged about 30 reached the farm and fired upon Sita Devi and Madhuri while Neelam escaped unhurt although she too was targeted.

“Seeta Devi died on spot, while Madhuri who was bleeding, was rushed to the medical college in Saifai (Etawah) but she too succumbed during treatment. Neelam, the younger sister of Madhuri, lodged an FIR and the case was registered at Bhongaon police station,” Mainpuri’s superintendent of police Ajai Shankar Rai said.

“The accused wanted to marry Madhuri but the family declined the proposal once they came to know about the antecedents of accused, who was furious over this and resorted to taking the extreme step,” Rai added.

“Special teams have been constituted and half a dozen people have been rounded up for interrogation at the police station. Efforts are on to nab the accused and police teams are being sent into nearby districts too,” the SP added.

Villagers said that Shaitan Singh had a tainted past and had allegedly shot dead the father of a girl, who too had turned down his marriage proposal. The accused was arrested for that crime in Kisni area also in Mainpuri district but came out on bail two years ago and shifted here.

“We are verifying these facts too while working out the case,” the SP said.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 23:37 IST