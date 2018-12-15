Maya dissolves party’s MP executive, removes state chief

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday dissolved the party’s Madhya Pradesh state executive committee after the party won only two seats in that state in the recently concluded assembly elections.

The BSP chief removed MP state unit president Pradeep Ahirwar and state in-charge Ramachal Rajbhar. Senior leader Ramji Gautam was appointed the new Madhya Pradesh in-charge and DP Chaudhary was made state president. Rajbhar has been made in-charge of Bihar.

In the 2013 assembly election, the BSP fielded candidates for 227 assembly seats and won four seats, polling 6.29% votes. In this year’s assembly election, the BSP fielded candidates for 214 seats and bagged merely two seats with a 5% vote share across the state.

Mayawati on Wednesday had announced support to the Congress which fell short of the majority mark in the 230-member assembly by two seats.

NEED LONG-TERM DEFENCE PROCUREMENT POLICY: BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said the central government should take the opposition parties and alliance partners into confidence to prepare a longterm and transparent defence procurement policy. In a press statement, she said the Supreme Court judgment on the Rafale fighter aircraft deal was likely to provide some relief to the central government that was facing a crisis after the BJP’s defeat in the assembly elections in five states. There was a need to clear the people’s misgivings and misconceptions about defence deals, she said, adding fundamental reforms should be brought by the government in defence purchase. Mayawati said both the Congress and the BJP had been accused of indulging in corruption in defence deals when in power. Both were the same side of the same coin and no less than each other in siphoning off public money, she alleged.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 10:27 IST