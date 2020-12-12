Minor accuses man of forcing her to convert in UP, FIR filed

lucknow

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 03:33 IST

A minor Hindu girl has filed an FIR against a Muslim man in Sahabad area of Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, accusing him of forcing her to convert her religion “if she wanted to marry him”.

Police on Friday said the man has been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Hardoi superintendent of police (SP) Anurag Vats said the FIR was registered against a person identified only as Azad in the FIR at the Shahabad police station. He said the complainant stated that she and the accused were in a relationship for the past two years and the man had promised to marry her.

The SP said the girl alleged in the FIR that the man asked her to convert to Islam if she wanted to marry him just before the wedding on November 30. “The IPC section of rape was included in the FIR as she alleged that the accused sexually exploited her on pretext of marriage,” the SP said.