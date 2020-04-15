e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Mob attacks health team in Moradabad,CM orders NSA against culprits

Mob attacks health team in Moradabad,CM orders NSA against culprits

Two people, including a doctor, were injured when a mob of local residents attacked a health department team in Nagfani area of Moradabad on Wednesday afternoon.

lucknow Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:00 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Damaged vehicles in Moradabad.
Damaged vehicles in Moradabad.(HT Photo)
         

Two people, including a doctor, were injured when a mob of local residents attacked a health department team in Nagfani area of Moradabad on Wednesday afternoon. The team had gone there to take away relatives and contacts of a Covid 19 victim to quarantine them.

Police dispersed the violent mob using mild force and took at least 10 people into custody. Moradabad district magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh, SSP Amit Pathak and SP (city) Amit Kumar rushed to the spot with heavy force after receiving information about the attack.

Injured doctor
Injured doctor ( HT Photo )

The injured Dr S C Agarwal and a health worker have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Taking a serious note of the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officers to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against those who attacked the health workers and police in Moradabad.

District magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said that the health department team had gone there to take away relatives and some others who came in contact with a person who died of Sars-Cov-2 on Tuesday. When they entered the area near Hazi Nebwali mosque, a group of local residents attacked the team. The mob damaged two vehicles and two people, including a doctor, sustained injuries.

The DM said that at least 10 people had been taken into custody while others involved in the incident were being identified and stern action would be taken against them.

Heavy force has been deployed in the area and people have been asked to remain indoors.

Meanwhile, the chief minister’s office said in posts on twitter, “The attack on health and sanitation staff and policemen is unpardonable and is condemned. Action under provisions of Disaster Control Act will be taken and National Security Act will be invoked against them.”

It said recovery of damages caused to public property would be made strictly. The CM’s office said the district administration should identify such people immediately and besides providing security to the common man, strict act should be taken against anti-social elements. It said the CM had taken a serious note of the incident, adding that doctors, health department staff, sanitation workers and policemen deployed for security had been working round the clock during the crisis.

top news
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Covid-19 LIVE updates: More than 1,500 infected in Delhi, 32 dead so far
Covid-19 LIVE updates: More than 1,500 infected in Delhi, 32 dead so far
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news