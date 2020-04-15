Mob attacks health team in Moradabad,CM orders NSA against culprits

lucknow

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:00 IST

Two people, including a doctor, were injured when a mob of local residents attacked a health department team in Nagfani area of Moradabad on Wednesday afternoon. The team had gone there to take away relatives and contacts of a Covid 19 victim to quarantine them.

Police dispersed the violent mob using mild force and took at least 10 people into custody. Moradabad district magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh, SSP Amit Pathak and SP (city) Amit Kumar rushed to the spot with heavy force after receiving information about the attack.

Injured doctor ( HT Photo )

The injured Dr S C Agarwal and a health worker have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Taking a serious note of the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officers to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against those who attacked the health workers and police in Moradabad.

District magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said that the health department team had gone there to take away relatives and some others who came in contact with a person who died of Sars-Cov-2 on Tuesday. When they entered the area near Hazi Nebwali mosque, a group of local residents attacked the team. The mob damaged two vehicles and two people, including a doctor, sustained injuries.

The DM said that at least 10 people had been taken into custody while others involved in the incident were being identified and stern action would be taken against them.

Heavy force has been deployed in the area and people have been asked to remain indoors.

Meanwhile, the chief minister’s office said in posts on twitter, “The attack on health and sanitation staff and policemen is unpardonable and is condemned. Action under provisions of Disaster Control Act will be taken and National Security Act will be invoked against them.”

It said recovery of damages caused to public property would be made strictly. The CM’s office said the district administration should identify such people immediately and besides providing security to the common man, strict act should be taken against anti-social elements. It said the CM had taken a serious note of the incident, adding that doctors, health department staff, sanitation workers and policemen deployed for security had been working round the clock during the crisis.