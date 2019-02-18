Modi govt plugged leakage of funds, says Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Modi government at the centre had succeeded in plugging leakage of funds meant for public welfare.

“There was a time when a prime minister had to say that of 100 paise, only 10 paise reached the people of the country. Today, the government has succeeded in plugging that leakage,” the chief minister said at a felicitation function at the state polytechnic in Lucknow on Monday.

He said the previous government did not have the willpower to initiate steps to ensure 100% utilisation of funds for development.

The chief minister distributed laptops to 300 students who got high ranks in the state level joint entrance exam for admission in the polytechnic institutions.

He also honoured teachers, and inaugurated 75 projects under the Girl Child Family Plan.

He said 27 of the 75 projects were related to infrastructure, under which residential and non-residential buildings in six polytechnic institutions, girls’ hotel in five and boys’ hostel in nine and other buildings in seven had been inaugurated.

Principals and teachers of these institutions had made a special contribution in making quality technical education available to students, the chief minister said.

Trained educators from the polytechnic institutions, established their own businesses, provided employment to other students, he said.

