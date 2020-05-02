e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Mother, son killed in lightning in Gorakhpur

Mother, son killed in lightning in Gorakhpur

A 50-year-old woman and her son were charred to death on Friday when lightning struck them in Hata of Kushinagar district.

lucknow Updated: May 02, 2020 11:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gorakhpur
The deceased were identified as Aarti and her son Krishna. The bodies had been sent for autopsy.
The deceased were identified as Aarti and her son Krishna. The bodies had been sent for autopsy.(Representative image)
         

A 50-year-old woman and her son were charred to death on Friday when lightning struck them in Hata of Kushinagar district.

The deceased were identified as Aarti and her son Krishna. The bodies had been sent for autopsy.

SDM Promod Tiwari and MLA Pawan Kedia rushed to the site with police personnel.

Aarti and her 13-year-old son, belonging to nomadic Nat community, were living on roadside in a plastic tent when lighting fell on it, leaving them dead.

Police said that Kanhaiyya, the family head luckily escaped as he was out in the field.

BJP MLA Pawan Kedia said, “The deceased were not permanent residents of this region and did not possess any Aadhar cards. I will ensure that monetary assistance is given to family of deceased by opening their bank account.”

Meanwhile, a dense fog enveloped Gorakhpur on Thursday night. The foggy condition lasted for almost three hours.

The visibility reduced to 500 meters due to the dense fog. Some residents also confused it with fogging or chemical spraying by local authorities to disinfect the locality. Some people also complained about itching in their eyes during the period.

When approached, Govind Pandey, professor department of environment science at Madan Mohan University of Technology (MMMUT) said “It is attributed to risen humidity caused by sunshine after rainfall on Thursday. Also, burning of some agri-waste added to smoke. The moisture in air and smoke led to smog like scene.”

top news
130 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
130 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours
India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours
Was comparing him to McGrath, Akram: Razzaq on calling Bumrah ‘baby bowler’
Was comparing him to McGrath, Akram: Razzaq on calling Bumrah ‘baby bowler’
Google Meet, Teams and more collect more user data than expected
Google Meet, Teams and more collect more user data than expected
In photos: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears after 3 weeks
In photos: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears after 3 weeks
Driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0? Here’s what you need to know
Driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0? Here’s what you need to know
Expect three days of heavy rain, hailstorms from tomorrow: IMD
Expect three days of heavy rain, hailstorms from tomorrow: IMD
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news