Move to open industries, start construction work in UP deferred

lucknow

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:46 IST

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement for stricter implementation of the lockdown, the state government on Tuesday deferred its move to start construction work on major projects from April 15.

“The construction committee’s decision to start construction work from April 15 has been deferred. Information about the next date will be given after studying the union government’s guidelines,” said deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a tweet.

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, who heads a committee to make recommendations on opening industrial units, including the micro small and medium enterprise (MSMEs), said he has submitted the committees’s report on industrial activity to the government.

Khanna said the prime minister has asked for stricter implementation of the lockdown.” As a result, the move to open industrial units on Wednesday has been deferred,” he said.

MEETING ON INVESTMENT

Minister for micro small and medium enterprise (MSME) Siddharth Nath Singh said a decision on ministers attending their offices from Wednesday would be taken after viewing the central guidelines. Singh said he plans to hold a meeting with officers of the industry department over the issue of attracting to UP the industrial units that plan to shift base from China.

Singh said minister for industry Satish Mahana, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) Alok Tandon and other officers would attend the meeting. He said necessary amendment in the state’s industrial policy may be carried out to attract investment. “We have to take measures and may have to amend the state’s industry policy to attract companies shifting their base from China,” said Singh