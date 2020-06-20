e-paper
Home / Lucknow / MP Governor Lalji Tandon is recovering, his condition stable, says hospital

MP Governor Lalji Tandon is recovering, his condition stable, says hospital

Lalji Tandon (85) was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

lucknow Updated: Jun 20, 2020 19:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
Lalji Tandon (85) was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.
Lalji Tandon (85) was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.(ANI File Photo)
         

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, admitted at a private hospital here, is recovering slowly and is in stable condition, according to a hospital bulletin on Saturday.

In the bulletin, Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor said, “There is some improvement in the condition of Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon. His liver and kidney functions are improving. However, he is still on supportive ventilation.” He added that a team of medical experts is constantly providing the best medical treatment to him.

Tandon (85) was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

