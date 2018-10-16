Mulayam not guilty of threatening IPS officer: Probe report

The investigation officer looking into IPS officer Amitabh Thakur’s allegations that former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav threatened him in 2015 has given a clean chit to the leader.

The investigating officer (IO), circle officer (Bazarkhala) Anil Kumar Yadav, also recommended action against the police officer for registering a false complaint.

Yadav submitted his report in the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Anand Prakash Singh on October 12, absolving Mulayam of all allegations.

Thakur had stirred a political storm by releasing the text and audio of his purported phone conversation with Mulayam on July 10, 2015, in which the leader had allegedly threatened him.

While Thakur lodged a complaint against the former CM at Hazratganj police station on July 11, 2015, but the police rejected the application saying that the allegations were not substantiated during inquiry.

An FIR was lodged against Mulayam under Section 506 (issuing threat) of the Indian Penal Code at the Hazratganj police station on September 24, 2015, following a court order.

On August 20, 2016, the court directed the investigating officer to obtain Mulayam’s voice sample and get it matched with the audio tape released by Thakur in a forensic science laboratory.

In his report, the IO said that in compliance with the court order (dated July 26), he went to the residence of Mulayam to collect his voice sample but the leader refused.

Mulayam, however, agreed that the voice in the audio released by Thakur was his.

In his report, the IO said that Mulayam had asserted that he had talked to Thakur over phone as an elderly person, giving him some advice with no intention of threatening him. But Thakur had blown the entire incident out of proportion, added the IO.

The officer said that no evidence was found to support Thakur’s allegations, therefore, the final report sent previously was being endorsed.

He also recommended action against Thakur under section 182 of the IPC for registering a false complaint.

The CJM has listed the case for hearing on November 5.

Earlier on October 12, 2015, sub-inspector Krishnanand Tiwari had filed a final report in the case, which had been opposed by Thakur.

The then CJM Sandhya Srivastava had quashed the final report on August 20, 2016, and had directed the IO to collect voice samples of both Mulayam and Thakur and get them examined in a forensic science lab.

