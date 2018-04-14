My time has finally come: Divya Dutta

Actor Divya Dutta is a busy person these days. The actor, who bagged National Award for best supporting role in Irada on Friday, has 11 films lined-up for release and is also writing her second book.

On winning the national award I am elated to get my first national award specially for a socially relevant film like Irada. There is always a right time for everything and my time is now. I am happy and grateful.

The actor is shooting in Lucknow for Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Abhi toh party shuru hui hai’ (ATPSHH) these days and spoke to HT City on the sidelines, “I am getting some wonderful films. This year I have 11 films releasing one after another that too before September. Good work is coming my way and it happens very less that for one actor people write different characters. This (film) Industry has a tendency to typecast actors but then one has to overcome it. I am lucky to have the freedom to do a variety of roles. I feel blessed.”

You are back in Lucknow once again?

I have come here so many times that it feels like home now. I have shot Monika, Lucknow Times, Babhmoshai Bandookbaaz, and now ATPSHH. I have made so many friends here. As for Lucknawi food..I am in love with it. For us the day starts with what (food) should we try today?

So tell us something about the film you are shooting?

It’s one of the most hilarious films, which has 10-12 actors who all are fantastic in their own craft. They are the gems of this industry. This is going to be one the most fantastic script of its time and if I had not become a part of it then it would have been a loss for me.

Divya Dutta with Anubhav Sinha and Vinay Pathak in Lucknow.

You have done less of comedy films?

I just did Blackmail (starring Irrfan) which got a great response. I have done ‘Welcome to Sajjanpur’ too but yes I have done less comedy films. Doing comic roles is a great relief considering the power-packed roles that are usually offered to me.

You do such different roles. How do you choose your scripts?

It’s your heart, which tells what is right and what is wrong! If I get a good script to which my heart says yes then I take it up without any further thought. I got a lot of love for ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ and ‘Chalk & Duster’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,’ and ‘Blackmail.’ I got good response from the industry, audience and critics. It’s a great feeling with (Amitabh) Bachchanji, Naseer(uddin shah) saheb or Shabanaji (Azmi) praising my performance.

Last year you turned into an author. What’s next?

I am starting my next book, which will release in 2019. It will have short stories. I never thought that I will become an author. I wrote ‘Me and Ma’ to celebrate a beautiful phase of my life with people. But, I had no idea that I will get such a response. It feels good that people not only connect with you as an actor but also as an author. It’s a beautiful feeling to see your book on stands. In fact it was dream come true.

How about writing scripts?

The other day director Neeraj Pandey was suggesting me to write a screenplay next. But, I don’t know. I have never planned my life. Right now I am enjoying writing books. I had written columns before and what lies in future I can’t predict.