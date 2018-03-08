Nandi apologises for Maya remark

UP’s cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Wednesday apologised for his alleged derogatory remark against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati.

Nandi had compared Maya to Surpanakha, the sister of demon king Ravan, during a public meeting at Durga Puja ground on Sunday last.

In a press note issued on Wednesday, Nandi said he firmly believed in the democratic values and strictly followed the parliamentary language.

“I was only commenting on a Holi joke, which I received on WhatsApp and had no intention to hurt or insult anyone. However, I withdraw my statement if it has hurt the sentiments of the people,” said Nandi.

The apology comes after condemnation from all opposition quarters.

In Vidhan Parishad on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) members had demanded the dismissal of the minister.

While chief zonal coordinator of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Ashok Kumar Gautam has lodged a police complaint, the BSP workers also ghearoed Dhumanganj police station demanding an FIR against the minister.

Advocate KK Roy had also forwarded an online complaint to the election commission demanding an FIR against Nandi and restrictions on his speeches during by-polls.