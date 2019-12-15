‘Need to understand human behaviour, crime against women due to distorted psyche’

lucknow

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 21:36 IST

It was important to understand human behaviour and the distorted psyche that led to crimes being perpetrated on women and children, said littérateur Chandrashekhar Varma at an event organised at the Sheroes Café in Lucknow on Sunday -- the eve of the horrific December 16, 2012 Delhi gang-rape.

“The society is a reflection of the families that form it. A family is a functional and structural unit of the society. There is a need to understand human behaviour and the fact that offences against women happen because of distorted psyche of individuals. The upbringing of an individual is also responsible for rape incidents,” he said speaking at the seminar ‘He for She: Men working for safety of women’ organised by the Helping Hearts Foundation.

The seminar was organised to highlight the issue of women’s safety and the various solutions that could help in checking the problem.

Secretary, Helping Hearts Foundation, Jyoti Kiran Sinha said, “It is our aim to consider the advice, opinion and recommendation of thinkers, scholars, researchers, literary figures, youths, students and teachers to reach to the root of problems affecting women such as rapes, domestic violence and killings. The recommendations and solutions that will be presented here will be sent to the authorities and public representatives so that a law could be made or existing ones amended to safeguard women and girls.”

Advocate Prashant Kumar threw light on the problem of an overburdened judiciary and the need for more fast track courts. “The judiciary is already coping with the problem of shortage of judges,” he said.

Psychiatrist Dr Luv Kush said, “Criminals must be put to a psychological test and kids with abnormal, violent behaviours must be identified by college / school staff to stop such crimes. If an individual with a problem of violent behaviour was identified early, he could receive therapy. Otherwise, there was a risk of such a person becoming a threat for the society and even committing crime against women.”

Class 12 student Agrima Shankar said that girls must be empowered to face threats from criminals. “Girls must be able to stand up against such atrocities,” she said.

Educationist Vivek Tangri said, “When parents are not ready to admit to the mistakes of their sons, it encourages them to commit even bigger mistakes. Sometimes, it can take the form of a crime as well.”

Journalist Sudhir Mishra highlighted the responsibility of the media. “While the media reports facts, sometimes, we find there is a different story behind an incident. Sometimes, laws are misused by women,” he said.