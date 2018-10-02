Nehru first met Gandhi at Charbagh station in Lucknow

On December 26, 1916, a 27-year-old man arrived at Lucknow railway station from Allahabad and metanother 47-year-old man for the first timein frontofCharbagh station. The young man was Pandit Jawahar LalNehruand the older one Mohan Das Karam ChandGandhi.

The meeting lasted for 20 minutes and changed the history of India as it paved the way for Indian independence.

Head of the department of history, Navyug Girls’ Post Graduate College Dr Shobha Mishra said, “ The duometfor the first time in front of Charbagh station. Both had come here to participate in the annual meetingofthe Indian National Congress.”

Dr Shobha Mishra said , “In his autobiography,Nehruhas written about his first meeting with Gandhiji in 1916. That was the yearofhis marriage with Kamala.” Dr Mishra said, “ Nehrupenned down the first meeting with Gandhiji stating it was about the timeofLucknowCongress during Christmas, 1916.”

“Nehru had great respect for Gandhi. He has written , ‘I admired him(Gandhi) for his heroic fight inSouth Africa, but he seemed very distant and different and unpolitical to manyofus young men. His adventure of non violence and victory in Champaran, filled us with enthusiasm. We saw that he was prepared to apply his methods inIndiaand they promised success,’ " said Dr Shobha Mishra.

“During the Lucknow session, Nehru opposed the recruitmentofIndian labourers to be sent to other countries likeAfrica,Caribbean Islandsand Fiji. He presented a bill in frontofall Congressmen, which was supported byGandhiji . From here the chemistry between the two great leaders developed,” said Dr Mishra.

Mayank Ranjan, who organizes Yuva Mahotsavin theLucknowMahotsav every year said , “ My father Yogendra Nath Srivastava was a hardcore Gandhian. He told me about the place whereGandhi first metNehru.”

He added, “We saw that place and found no one cared about it .We decided to clean that place and organize an annual event in memory of that meeting every year. The place where the duomethas a plaque with the history written on it. As a markofrespect, for the past 35 years we have been lighting candles there on Independence Day and October 2. The number of visitors these days has increased constantly . This shows youths respect their leaders who won them independence. This year too we will light candles at the place where history was created and we expect a good crowd like last year.”

Ranjan said , “Our organizationInstituteofProfessional Studies has demanded to install statueofNehruandGandhiat the place and turn it into a memorial . We hope that our demand would be considered.”

The founder managerofCity Montessori School JagdishGandhi, a noted Gandhian and the man who changed his surname from Agarwal toGandhi, said, “ As a followerofGandhiI want constructionofGandhi-Nehrumemorial at that place.”

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 13:58 IST