Nirmohi Akhara head building consensus on Trust issue

lucknow Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Mahant Dhinendra Das, head of the Nirmohi Akhara, has said he is busy building a consensus among the 13 members of the panch or executive body of the akhara to accept representation on the new Trust to be constituted by Centre for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In its Ayodhya verdict on November 9, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to give representation to the Nirmohi Akhara in the new Trust.

All 13 members (panch) of the Nirmohi Akhara will now have to take a unanimous decision on whether to join the Trust.

“I am trying to build as consensus among the ‘panch’ (13-members) to accept the Supreme Court’s offer and join the new Trust to be constituted by the Centre for construction of Ram Mandir,” said Mahant Dhinendra Das.

“I have convened a meeting and soon all members will reach Ayodhya to take a final decision on the issue,” he said.

All 13-members of the Akhara are based in various locations in the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Mahant Dhinendra Das had announced after the court’s verdict that Nirmohi Akhara will accept the court’s offer.

The court had rejected Nirmohi Akhara’s application seeking control over 2.77 acre land at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and the Nirmohi Akhara have been at loggerheads over some issues in the past.

In a bid to build a consensus between them, senior VHP leader Dinesh Chandra has made it clear that the VHP has no objection if the Nirmohi Akhara continues to conduct prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas has already said it wants construction of Ram temple to be carried out under its supervision.

