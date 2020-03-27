Now, temple darshan via WhatsApp

lucknow

Technology is proving to be a boon at a time when the entire country has been put under a lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. After schools started arranging online classes for their students, a priest in an age-old temple in Sambhal district has devised a novel plan to ensure ‘proper darshan’ of the deity to devotees through WhatsApp.

Mahant Murali Singh of Siddhpeeth Chamunda Devi Temple in Hallu Sarai said since the doors of the temple were closed, it became difficult to allow devotees at the temple for Navratri festival.

“But we have found a way to ensure live ‘darshan’ of the deity via WhatsApp,” he said to news agency PTI adding devotees were provided ‘darshan’ for 20 to 30 seconds regularly at their homes.

“A WhatsApp number has been issued and a board mentioning it has been hung on the main entrance.

“We will ensure that darshan continues all through the lockdown period,” the priest said. “This Siddhpeeth is 800-years-old and the temple has never been closed,” the priest claimed.

The government has announced a countrywide lockdown for 21 days to ensure social distancing and people are largely following it. The coronavirus has claimed 17 lives and infected 724 people in India so far.